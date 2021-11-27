The annual Alcoa tree-lighting ceremony will be Monday, Nov. 29, at 6:15 p.m.
Anyone can attend the event for free at the Alcoa Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd.
Hosted by the city's Parks and Recreation Commission, there will be entertainment from local choirs, refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus along with the lighting of the tree.
If it is raining Monday evening, the event will be moved to the following day, Tuesday, Nov. 30.
