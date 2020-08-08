More than $19,000 was raised for New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center during its fifth-annual Bacon at the Bear fundraiser.
The virtual weeklong event was held from July 27 to Aug. 1 with a silent auction hosted at BlountKids.org, a Friday press release from New Hope stated. The event is usually held at Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend, but it was moved online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dancing Bear Executive Chef Shelley Cooper, The Walnut Kitchen’s Executive Chef Alex Gass and Allan Benton, of Benton’s Bacon, posted feature videos where they shared their passion for Appalachian history and presented virtual “samplings” on New Hope’s Facebook page during the weeklong fundraiser.
During the online event, Will Carver was given the Nediva Award for his volunteer work and commitment to helping New Hope, the Friday release stated.
For more information or to donate to New Hope, visit BlountKids.org.
