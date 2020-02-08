Students in building trades courses in high schools often get a sense of accomplishment when they finish projects, and on Saturday, area students’ achievements were enhanced when they snagged trophies to take back to their classrooms.
The students from area high schools were competing Saturday for Battle of the Build at Maryville Alcoa Home Builders Association’s sixth annual Home and Remodeling Show at Foothills Mall in Maryville. The competition let students work for months on any project that could fit into a 7-foot-by-7-foot space. Greenback High School students took first place with their oak multipurpose shelving unit.
The year before, GHS took third, and the students were eager this year to put in the work required to take home gold, architecture/construction teacher Daniel O’Neill said.
“The past couple of years they worked hard and kept their motivation going,” O’Neill said.
Despite taking home gold, O’Neill wasn’t one to gloat. After trophies were handed out, O’Neill talked with teachers and students from competing schools about their building techniques.
“I really thought all the schools did a great job,” O’Neill said. “I think everyone here deserved to win.”
For the winning entry, the students had to constantly rebuild the shelving piece. O’Neill estimated every aspect of their project was redone at least three times.
“The biggest thing is they learned from their mistakes,” he said.
The students in O’Neill’s class are mostly juniors, and they will be looking to defend their championship next year.
Heritage High School took second and Maryville Junior High School took third.
MJHS students built a planter shelf, kitchen table and coffee table. The kitchen and coffee table’s surfaces were a bright, light-colored wood because they were made of a repurposed bowling alley lane.
HHS students took silver for their work on a decorative storage bench.
Following the award ceremony at noon on Saturday, the pieces were auctioned off until 2 p.m. Sunday. The proceeds will be used to buy equipment for school’s construction course.
In prior years, the pieces have sold from more than $1,000, said Maryville Alcoa Home Builders Association secretary Frances Manis.
Future employment
Holp Construction sponsored the Greenback team. Holp Construction President David Holp said the technical building courses in high school will help recruit future employees, and the competition provides added motivation.
“We are struggling in our workforce,” Holp said.
Chester Richardson, president of Richardson Construction, said he was excited to see kids excited with construction, and noted these students could end up working for his company. Richardson Construction was an event sponsor.
“We’re really looking into getting young men and women interested in this trade,” Richardson said. “We are losing vast amounts of knowledge to retirement.”
Richardson noted the skills being taught in career and technical education courses could help students graduate high school with the requisite skills needed to enter the workforce with a family-wage job.
“We were misled that everyone needs a college degree,” he said. “Not everyone needs a degree to earn a living. Hard work and dirt on the boots can be a great way to earn a living.”
