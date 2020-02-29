Attendees at Saturday’s African American Festival at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa shopped for jewelry, watched a fashion show and learned about the community’s history on Saturday during the last day of Black History Month.
The festival began more than 36 years ago at Mother Love Baptist Church in Louisville a way to celebrate Black History Month.
“It has been one of the main events in Blount County as far as representing African American history month,” Lana Boyd, the festival’s co-chair, said.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 209 E. Franklin St., is located in Alcoa’s Hall community, a section of Blount County that Boyd said was exclusively inhabited by African Americans when she was growing up there in the 1950s. Boyd ended up teaching at a school in Alcoa that she was even allowed to enter as a child because of her race. Boyd said the festival is important to host every year because only a small portion of African American history is taught in schools, and without any topics covered about local black history. She said the celebration is one way to pass on African American history that isn’t just about the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.
Shirley Carr Crowley wrote a book about black history in Blount County. She held a signing for her book titled “Our Place in Time: Blacks in Blount County” at the festival.
Crowley said her work is the only extensive documentation written about Blount County’s African American history.
She has been attending the annual celebration for approximately 20 years. Crowley noted the crowds have become more diverse in skin color and age since she started coming about two decades ago.
“It’s good to see that interaction of people in the community, and it’s a good way for the younger people to interact with the older people,” she said.
There also was plenty food barbecued outside the center for festival attendees to enjoy.
“We’re not going to let you go hungry,” Boyd said.
Boyd added the event is a way to not only pass along local African American history, but also to honor the contributions of the African Americans who made a difference in Blount County.
“This is so special for the whole community,” Boyd said. “It’s not just an Alcoa thing; it’s not just a Maryville thing; it’s not just a black thing — it’s a community thing.”
