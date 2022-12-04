The Empty Pantry Fund relies on donations from the community to fulfill its mission of providing food to Blount County citizens in need at Christmas. Some supporters have made EPF giving a tradition for decades, including Smith Funeral and Cremation Service through its Memorial Christmas Tree Program and Grandview Cemetery with its Candlelight Christmas Tribute. Both programs allow the public to remember deceased loved ones while at the same time honoring the living by making a donation to the Empty Pantry Fund.
With the Memorial Christmas Tree Program, those who make a donation of any amount at the funeral home, whether they have used the services of Smith or not, will have an ornament with their loved one’s name placed on one of the Memorial Trees in the funeral home lobby. All donations will be presented to the Empty Pantry Fund shortly before Christmas. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service is located at 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville.
Grandview’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville. Those who have made a donation at the cemetery office will have an LED candle placed on the memorial site of their deceased loved one at the cemetery. All donations go to the Empty Pantry Fund.
Continued generosity
In 2021, Smith Funeral and Cremation Service’s Memorial Christmas Tree Program raised $4,500 and Grandview Cemetery’s Candlelight Christmas Tribute provided an additional $5,160.
“They have been and continue to be extremely generous to the Empty Pantry Fund,” said EPF President Lon Fox. “This week, Grandview will hold the Candlelight Tribute for Empty Pantry Fund. They have raised thousands of dollars and bought tons of food for the less-fortunate by accepting donations for each candle to be placed in memory of loved ones.
“Additionally, Smith Funeral and Cremation has a Memorial Christmas Tree in their lobby where loved ones can make memorial donations. They have also raised thousands of dollars to buy tons of food.”
Fox said the donations from both programs combine to purchase at least 10% of the baskets annually, and several staff members have also volunteered to pack and deliver food.
“Both organizations, and their people, are amazing,” he said. “We appreciate all their support every year.”
Donations
• Anonymous, $100
• In memory of Pete Brown, $300
• In loving memory of Fred and Troy Belle Waggoner by Leland Wagoner, $1,000
• Nicholas McCarter for two healthy girls, $100
• In memory of Dural Howard and Howard and Ruth Stephens, $100
• Clover Hill Presbyterian Church Women’s Association, $200
• Kay Killeen, $50
• Allen and Kay Carpenter, $25
• Donna Alexander, $100
• Sandra and Carl Townsend, $100
• Patricia James, $100
• In memory of Wanda Jeffries by Charlie and Linda Rogers, $50
• David and Susan Eagleton, $100
• Viola Whitehead, $50
• Inez Hash, $25
• Dr. Ralph and Ann Burns, $200
• S.J. and T.P. MacKenzie, $400
• Peggy and Bob Wallace, $150
• Jerry and Betty Hurst, $50
• In memory of Jeff Buckner, $500
• In memory of my late wife, Gladys Bean; in honor of my grandchildren, Kelsey Riggs, Charles Hill 3rd, Kaitlyn Hill, Jazlyn Brown, Jaxon Brown and Jaylynn Brown; and in honor of my great-granddaughter, Aria Jane Riggs, $300
• Cartha Childress, $25
• Elaine and Bryan Dmitrovich, $100
• In memory of Pat Breeding, $100
• Anonymous, $20
• Francis and Ruth Pietrick, $150
• Tom Belcher, $100
• Sharon and Robert Carter, $25
• Terry and Marsha Brown, $100
Julie Brown, $250
• Marshall and Beverly Jackson, $1,500
• Anonymous, $100
• Larry and Ramona Armstrong, $600
• In memory of Wanda P. Long, W.J. and Elizabeth Long, Franklin Randy Long and T.L. Laxton, $100
• In memory of Cecil and Mildred White of Memphis, $50
• Thomas Roberts, $100
• Contribution in lieu of Christmas gifts to Dianne Richmond, $50
• Anonymous, $100
• Anonymous, $1,500
• Albert and Cathy Petty, $249
• Donna Jenkins, $25
• In memory of Ted Godfrey by Nancy, $100
• Morris and Judith Severn, $100
• Melitta Marie Stoutt, $25
• John and Frances Dunn, $120
• Naomi Martin, $5
• In memory of Jim Tolson, $50
• John and Kathy Wilbanks, $100
• Barry Davis, $250
• In memory of Robert “Bobby” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Betty Bean, $100
• In honor of my precious grandchildren: Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, Lily and Holly Gray by Betty Bean, $50
• In memory of Robert “Bobby” Bean and Jennifer Lowe Bean by Alan Bean, Angela Bolton and Becky Gray, $100
• In memory of Uncle Robert “Bobby” Bean by Katie Bean, Candace and Grayson Bolton, Lily and Holly Gray, $50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.