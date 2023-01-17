Annual parking passes for the Great Smokies Mountains National Park went on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17. If purchased before March 1, the $40 passes will be valid throughout the Park until April 1, 2024.
Formally announced in August 2022, the Park it Forward Program parking pass system generated comment. National Park Service staff asked for and received public input on the program proposal, as well as comment from public officials. In Blount County, such officials included the mayor and county commissioners, who debated the proposal’s merits in the spring.
Park it Forward will go into effect March 1.
Under the new pass system, visitors will need to display a parking tag for all visits longer than 15 minutes. In addition to annual passes, visitors can purchase daily or weekly tags. Daily tags will be sold for $5, while weekly passes will be sold for $15. Both will be available for advance purchases Feb. 21.
A media release from the National Park Service states that “(a)ll revenue generated through the Park it Forward program will remain in the park to support operational costs for managing and improving visitor services.”
The release also states that the pass is not transferable among vehicles, as it is tied to a specific vehicle’s license plate number.
Visitors can obtain the passes at visitor centers or online through the Great Smoky Mountains Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.