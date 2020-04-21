Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have canceled the synchronous firefly viewing event in a continuing effort to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The move also adheres to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the park said in a news release Tuesday, April 21.
Every year in late May or early June, thousands of visitors from across the country gather near the popular Elkmont Campground to observe the naturally occurring phenomenon of Photinus carolinus, a firefly species that flashes synchronously. In 2019, 28,958 people from all 50 states and 19 countries entered the lottery for shuttle access to view the fireflies at Elkmont. Passes were distributed to people from 42 states, Canada, and the Federated States of Micronesia.
An estimated 1,000 people view the fireflies each night, including participants from the lottery and campground users.
“The synchronous firefly viewing area at Elkmont simply isn’t spacious enough to safely allow hundreds of people to gather under the current health guidance,” Superintendent Cassius Cash said. “While disappointing, the safety of our employees, volunteers and visitors continues to be our number one priority.”
