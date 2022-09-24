A mixture of musicians played blue grass from the stage behind the Townsend Visitor Center on Saturday morning during the annual Fall Festival. Tap dancers joined in the front as crowds lounged in lawn chairs and watched the East Tennessee character dance between the lines.
Townsend Visitor’s Center hosted one of Blount County’s largest festivals of the year in quaint Townsend on Friday and Saturday. Many guests from out of state and others from the area joined on the mountainous-backdropped lawns to taste, observe and listen to Appalachian traditions.
The event was free with the only cost $10 for parking to benefit the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department.
On one side of the festival, rows of tractors and early engines from the Heritage Tractor & Engine Club spurted steam or sat still. Club member Garry Wackerhagen stood by a series of old machines and explained to anyone who cared to listen the history contained on the flat bed trailer and how he came to acquire it.
Wackerhagen’s grandfather owned a 700-acre farm, he said. And before electricity was well developed, farmers relied on basic oil-powered engines to complete certain tasks and make a living.
One of his machines ground corn, not fine enough for cornmeal, he said, but good for his bird feeders back home in Maryville. The compilation included a 1927 engine from a washing machine, a 1910 hand grinder for corn and a 1928 hit-and-miss engine.
“I hope I’m running that good when I’m that old,” Wackerhagen said.
On the other side of the lawn, rows of white tents covered handmade crafts and artwork from local vendors. A wide variety of items were available for sale that stayed true to the Appalachian-theme of the annual festival.
From the back porch of the Visitor’s Center, lawn chairs were splayed in front of a stage where several blue grass bands and impromptu jam sessions strummed during the two-day event. On Saturday morning, one couple slow-tapped and swayed to a song the lead singer of a blue grass band said was perfect for a Tennessee Waltz.
Behind the stage and on either sides of the rows of tents, smoke rose from griddles for a variety of southern food.
