The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will host an event Saturday as part of an initiative to fight opioid addiction and overdose deaths, the agency said in a press release.
The 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Blount County dropoff location will be at the Blount County Justice Center, 926 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. Anyone is able to anonymously drop off unneeded or expired medications for free, the release states.
People can dispose of any tablets, capsules, patches or any other solid form of a prescription drug, but not any liquids, syringes, sharps or illicit drugs.
The release states that since Take Back day started, 7,000 tons of medication has been disposed of nationally.
According to the release, a report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration states that a majority of people who misused a prescription medication got it from a family member or friend.
Additionally, it states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 93,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2020, the largest number of drug-related deaths ever recorded in one year. The release adds that 75% of overdose deaths were opioid related.
A release from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office states that county overdoses are at an all-time high, with about a 70% increase from last year.
DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said that nationally, drug overdoses are 30% higher this year than last and are killing 250 people every day. She added that opioid addiction starts in the medicine cabinet at home, and criminal drug networks are exploiting people’s addiction by producing fake prescription drugs with lethal substances in them.
The report states that the fakes look identical to prescription pills like Xanax, Oxycontin or Adderall, but can contain deadly dosages of fentanyl and meth. It adds that someone should only trust medications that are prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist.
“One thing is clear: Prevention starts at home,” Milgram said. “I urge Americans to do their part to prevent prescription pill misuse: Simply take your unneeded medications to a local collection site. It’s free, anonymous and it can save a life.”
