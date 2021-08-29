Blount County Sheriff’s deputies again have been awarded for traffic safety by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
They received two distinct safety awards in this year’s annual Law Enforcement Challenge. It’s the third year in a row they’ve been awarded motorcycle safety and the first time they received the award for combating distracted driving.
According to the Law Enforcement Challenge website, the aim is to provide law enforcement agencies the opportunity to demonstrate how they’re making the community safer for drivers. It also creates a platform for agencies to learn and establish goals in enforcement and education.
Marian O’Briant, public information officer for BCSO, said the agency has completed the challenge every year since 2003. From February to June each year, it compiled traffic safety results from the previous year and submitted an application.
She added that most years, the deputies have placed in the top three in the overall safety category for their department size or won in special categories, like this year.
Traffic Safety Unit Sgt. Rodney Postel attributes the success to hardworking deputies.
“It’s all because of them,” Postel said. “They work very hard. They do a very good job. Their efforts pay off. Their hard work saves lives. That’s the bottom line.”
According to Postel, the department puts a lot of effort into keeping a stretch of U.S. Highway 129, commonly known as “The Dragon,” safe, and it is primarily why they are recognized for motorcycle safety. There is a high volume of accidents that happen throughout The Dragon’s 318 scenic curves.
A website by BCSO that promotes safety on that stretch of highway states that in the past decade, more accidents happened on The Dragon’s 11 miles than on the rest of the roads in Blount County, which total more than 1,000 miles.
Citations aren’t the only contributing factor to safety. Postel said they teach motorcycle riders about proper helmet wear, how and where they should ride, recommended safety equipment and safe clothing.
They also use state grants to fund distracted driving safety courses for adults and in high schools for students learning how to drive.
“Since these initiatives have started, these grants have started, we noticed a decline in distracted driving crashes throughout the county,” Postel said.
He said that a lot of people are moving into Blount County right now, and it’s important to educate them about the laws in Tennessee and driving habits in general, if they are unfamiliar with the area.
Postel said they watch the heavy traffic times during the day — rush hours in the morning and evening when people are traveling to and from work or school.
“That’s when we really focus our efforts for education and enforcement,” Postel said. “It’s not any one specific road, but where traffic is heaviest is where we’re going to spend the most of our time, where we have a higher percentage of crashes.”
Illegal cellphone use is a big part, he said, but there can be a lot of different types of distractions, like talking to a passenger, eating or changing the music — “anything that takes away from operating a vehicle.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.