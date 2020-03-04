The Blount County Public Library Monday added another Little Free Library outside of the public library for people to have access to free books.
Little Free Libraries have been going up around the county since 2017. The most recent addition is in front of the public library and will be stocked fully once each week, a Monday BCPL press release said.
The newest Little Free Library was added after library staff noticed people who may be unable to check out books when entering the building.
“We noticed that there was a segment of people who come to the library and aren’t able to check out books for one reason or another that is out of their control,” the release said. “The little library allows everyone, no matter their situation, to have access to books.”
The books in the newest Little Free Library will be selected on a two-week rotation in order that people have access to a variety of free books.
“As staff of the Library we are often asked to look for ways that we can identify community needs and how we can fill them,” the press release said.
With donations from the Friends, which operates quarterly used-book sales to support the public library, the Little Free Libraries include a range of texts, including easy readers for children, chapter books, and selections for teens and adults. They may consider additional materials, such as magazines.
Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization that seeks to make access to books easier for children found that more than 60 percent of low-income children did not have books in their homes in 2017.
With donations from the Friends of the Library, which operates quarterly used-book sales to support the library, Little Free Libraries have gone up in Townsend, Friendsville, Maryville and Alcoa.
Anyone can leave a book or pick one out of the small wooden boxes that hold 30 to 40 books.
Altogether, 15 Little Free Libraries stand in Blount County and more than 60,000 in more than 80 countries.
Each year, around 10 million books are shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.