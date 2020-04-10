A fire broke out early Friday at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Wildwood Road, and while the building sustained “considerable” damage, there were no injuries, officials said.
When Blount County firefighters arrived around 5:45 a.m., flames already were through the roof. Crews determined that three of the six units in the complex were occupied, but everyone had escaped without injury.
The three units that were occupied were upstairs and also where the damage happened. The downstairs apartments were unoccupied due to ongoing renovations.
In addition to the damage to the top three units, there was heat damage to the vinyl siding on a neighboring building. The bottom units in the complex received little to no damage, fire officials said.
As with all fires, the investigation will be turned over to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. However, Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan said the cause is suspected to be accidental.
Officials also said that the owners of the complex were extremely cooperative and had plans to help their renters during this time.
The Red Cross will assist the residents with their immediate needs, including lodging and food.
