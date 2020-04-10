A fire broke out early today, April 10, at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Wildwood Road, and while the building sustained "considerable" damage, there were no injuries, officials said.
When Blount County firefighters arrived around 5:45 a.m., flames already were through the roof. Crews determined that three of the six units in the complex were occupied, but everyone had escaped without injury.
As with all fires, the investigation will be turned over to the Blount County Sheriff's Office. However, Blount County Fire Chief Doug McClanahan said the cause is suspected to be accidental.
The Red Cross will assist the residents with their immediate needs, including lodging and food.
See more details in Saturday's print edition.
