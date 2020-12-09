The century-old Vose School building in Alcoa is finally getting a new tenant.
Actually, it will be getting four tenants when all is said and done.
That’s because a local company that specializes in old building restoration won a city of Alcoa bid Tuesday after commissioners voted unanimously to sell the property for $100,000 to general contractor Reagan Design and Construction.
The Knoxville-based firm plans to turn the Vose school into four loft-style apartments.
Reagan won out over five other groups that submitted designs: Two others wanted to develop the building commercially and three wanted to use it for historical or cultural purposes, according to commission notes.
“I thought about this quite a bit,” Commissioner Vaughn Belcher said during the meeting. “The city could use a few extra dollars at this time, I guess.” He made the motion to sell the school — noting the apartments also would bring tax revenue to the city — and commissioner Tanya Martin seconded it.
Three houses to be built on property, too
The Vose School won’t be the only way the property at the corner of Birch and Locust streets will change under Reagan’s ownership.
Company founder Jordan Wilkerson runs the business with her husband, Luke, a project manager. She said in a phone interview Wednesday they plan to build three more single-family homes that face Cedar Street.
“We’re really happy and honored to be a part of something that’s so important to the community,” Jordan Wilkerson said, adding the team that helped create the Vose School proposal put a lot of thought into how to preserve the building.
Though the sale has yet to go through, Wilkerson said once legal work with the city is through, planning, development and construction will take about a year.
The Vose School is currently divided into four main rooms connected by a large hallway — one of a few layouts since it was built more than 100 years ago.
The building was not only a schoolhouse, but a driver’s license branch and the Blount County Center for the Handicapped at different points since the 1960s.
To commemorate that history, Wilkerson said not only is her company intent on preserving the building’s historical features, it also intends to put up a plaque on the property, acknowledging the Vose School’s spot on the National Register of Historic Places, earned in 2017.
Before a barrage of proposals to revamp the old building came to the city during late summer 2020, some leaders voiced an interest in tearing it down because it was an eyesore and a place that could attract illicit activities.
With that in mind, Wilkerson said once Reagan owns the property, the company will do its best to take care of it until construction starts.
“The highest goal is to make sure it gets preserved and used,” she said. “But as an established construction company, we’ll definitely make sure it’s secure, safe and that the site is maintained. We usually do some level of job site security based on where (our projects are) located.”
According to Reagan’s proposal, the company — which has completed or is working on 11 other projects in the past year — will invest an estimated $400,000 to renovate the old school building.
In 2019, Reagan generated some $3.9 million in revenue from about 20 properties, many in Knox County.
Land annexed, grants sought
In other business Tuesday, city commissioners:
• Added a new member to their ranks, recently elected Commissioner Tracey Cooper, who was sworn in by Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan. Reelected commissioner Jim Buchanan also was sworn in.
• Voted to annex, create a plan of services for and rezone property belonging to Andrew and Brittney Baumann off Sam Houston School Road.
• Approved the declaration as surplus of a street sweeper.
• Approved a contract with engineering consulting Cross Inspection Group for utility relocation work consultation services, which notes indicated would be reimbursable “in certain Tennessee Department of Transportation relocations when previously located in easements.”
• Approved a Tennessee Emergency Management Agency grant application to install electric switching gears and generators providing backup power at the city’s water treatment filter plant, set to cost $903,000.
• Approved the purchase of a $38,936 2021 Dodge Ram pickup for the Alcoa Fire Department.
• Approved two resolutions to allow the city to participate in the Public Entity Partners Property Conservation Matching Grant program. The two grants could net the city up to $10,000, which will be put toward municipal building safety upgrades and high-resolution security cameras at the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill.
• Reappointed Denny Mayes to the Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors for another three-year term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.