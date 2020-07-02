The Alcoa Police Department announced Wednesday, July 1, that Capt. Phillip Dunn was promoted to assistant chief of police, and Lt. Keith Fletcher was promoted to captain.
Dunn will oversee both the support services and the field operations divisions.
“I think it’s a privilege, and I am proud to serve in this capacity for Chief (David) Carswell and for the department,” Dunn said in a phone interview.
Dunn wants to use his new position to develop APD’s younger command staff, and he hopes to see them climb the career ladder.
“I’m nearing retirement, so it’s important to have a good succession plan in place,” he said.
Dunn plans on using the wisdom he’s gained in his 37-year law enforcement career to help the up-and-comers from making a few of the same errors he’s made.
“One of the most common mistakes a leader makes are that of making knee-jerk decisions or reactions to incidents,” Dunn said in an email. “Oftentimes it is better to wait and think things through for clarity rather than in the ‘fog of war.’”
Administrators’ decisions not only can impact employees, but also their families, the direction of an organization and even the community a department serves.
“If I can help prepare the younger supervisors with just a thimble’s worth of wisdom when dealing with people, then I will have been successful,” Dunn said.
Dunn has worked for APD for 35 years, and he has 37 total years of law enforcement experience. He worked for Townsend Police and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office before taking a job with Alcoa.
APD’s promotions are part of the department's restructuring plan, Chief Carswell explained.
A promotion assessment process was conducted by the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service, and Fletcher was one of three internal candidates recommended for the captain position, Carswell said.
Fletcher was in charge of APD’s community services section, which includes the department's school resource officers and animal control services. As captain, he now will command the field operations division comprised of Alcoa's patrol and criminal investigations sections.
Fletcher said he has worked in community services for the past four years, and he is thrilled to have his hand back in patrol operations.
“Well it’s very exciting of course,” Fletcher said in a phone interview. “My heart is in patrol.”
Fletcher will report directly to the new assistant chief. Lt. Stephen Anderson command the patrol section; Lt. Doug Sparks will lead APD’s criminal investigations section. Both Anderson and Sparks will report to Fletcher.
Fletcher has worked for Alcoa Police for 20 years, and he has 29 total years of law enforcement experience. He worked for two sheriff’s offices before taking a job with APD.
“When I came to Alcoa, I did more policing in six to eight months than I did in all those years with those sheriffs' offices,” Fletcher said. “Alcoa’s by far the best agency I have ever worked for.”
Fletcher said he is looking forward to using his new role to further the department's goal of focusing on community-oriented policing.
“We’re heading in a great direction, and I’m looking forward to assisting and leading that,” he said.
