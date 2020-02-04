Alcoa Police officers arrested a Mexican national on drug charges during a traffic stop on Sunday evening.
Williams Elider Samayoa-Santizo, of Knoxville, was arrested by police officers at 8:58 p.m. Feb. 2, and he was charged with manufacturing/delivery/selling a Schedule I-VII substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license. He was being held on bonds totaling $101,600 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Officers first witnessed a silver car traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway just before Pellisippi Parkway that failed to maintain its lane of travel multiple times. Before a traffic stop could be conducted, the driver turned on his emergency lights and pulled over at the right side of Alcoa Highway at the Pellissippi Parkway off ramp, exited the vehicle and stood outside his car.
During the traffic stop Sunday evening, officers found 10 small clear bags with approximately 4.4 grams of a white powder believed to be cocaine in the car Samayoa-Santizo was driving, according to Alcoa Police Department’s arrest report. When asked about the substance, Samayoa-Santizo responded he didn’t know what it was.
Officers said in the report the substance was packaged in a way that was consistent with a resale use. Police also found a purple pipe in the driver-side door, and the pipe contained a green, leafy substance.
After speaking with officers, Samayoa-Santizo told officers he lacked a driver’s license and only had a Mexican passport.
