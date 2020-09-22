Six men were taken into custody after the Alcoa Police Department used undercover officers to conduct a sting operation in its battle against local prostitution.
Alex Tyrone Smith, 29, Alfredo A. Liorca, 22, Alberto Liorca, 22, Miguel Angel Reynoso Bernabe, 22, Casey Lee White, 26, and Steven Emmitt Bailey, 49, were arrested by Alcoa Police officers on Sept. 18 and charged with patronizing prostitution.
As of Tuesday, Smith, White, Alberto Liorca, Bernabe and Bailey had been released on $5,000 bonds each, while Alfredo A. Liorca was still being held on a $5,000 bond, all pending 9 a.m. hearings Sept. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
APD Operations Capt. Keith Fletcher told The Daily Times that the department picked up “johns,” or someone who solicits a prostitute, from three locations: Alcoa Inn, 2450 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa; M Star Hotel, 2962 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa; and WoodSpring Suites, 4412 Singleton Station, Louisville.
“We conducted an undercover operation using female police officers posing as prostitutes,” Fletcher said. “We targeted the area hotels where we’ve had several complaints of prostitutes and johns coming to patronize those prostitutes.”
Each of the six men facing charges were arrested between 9-11:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The sting operation was so successful, Fletcher said, that another attempt Saturday didn’t produce any arrests.
“We had a male undercover police officer posing as a john, trying to pick up area prostitutes (on Saturday),” Fletcher said. “However, successful efforts on Friday were so successful that we didn’t find any prostitutes on Saturday.
“We try to do an event like this every so often,” Fletcher said. “It also depends on how often or how many complaints we’ve been receiving from the hotels themselves and just the patrons that are staying at those hotels and motels. ...
“Obviously, at times when we have several complaints coming in, we’ll try to conduct a sting then. But then also, we just, as a matter of routine police work, we’ll do one every so often,” he said.
