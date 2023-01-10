Alcoa Police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy Saturday, Jan. 7, after they said he led them on a car chase in a stolen vehicle. Officers said the pursuit ran from Louisville to Lenoir City and reached speeds over 90 mph.
According to a police report, the Alcoa Police Department received an alert around 2 a.m. Saturday that the Knoxville Police Department had been in pursuit of a stolen orange 2010 Ford F-150 on Pellissippi Parkway. Dispatchers told officers the driver had fled toward Alcoa.
Officers began searching for the vehicle, and said they found an orange F-150 that matched the description of the stolen vehicle pulling out of a gas station on Hawks Landing Drive. They were able to confirm the truck was the stolen vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop on Pellissippi Parkway, but said the driver ignored them and continued driving west.
Officers followed the truck for nine miles along Pellissippi Parkway before the driver turned onto Kingston Pike. They said the driver ran multiple red lights and swerved into the opposite lane several times, reaching a peak speed of 94 mph. They also said the truck partially ran off the road at one point.
According to the report, the chase covered 14 miles on Kingston Pike before the truck finally ran out of gas at Quick Mart, 208 Kingston Pike, Lenoir City. Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop with guns pointed at the vehicle and took the driver into custody without incident.
Officers said the boy told them he was in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services, and that he had run away from his foster parents after an argument. He allegedly said he found the truck unlocked and running at a gas station and stole it in an attempt to get to a friend’s house. He was transported to the Blount County Juvenile Detention Center, where he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and driving without a license.
