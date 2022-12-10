Alcoa Police Officers arrested two people in the area of Hunters Crossing Wednesday, Dec. 7 after separate incidents involving drugs found in vehicles. Both arrests occurred within half an hour of each other.
At about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer in an unmarked police vehicle was participating in a saturation operation in the area and observed the driver of a gray Chevrolet Malibu waiting at one of the pumps of Weigel’s, 1150 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. According to a police report, the man had been parked for a long time without purchasing any gas, and walked away from his vehicle any time a marked police car pulled into the station. After a while, the officer saw a Chevrolet Silverado pull up next to the Malibu.
The officer said the driver of the Malibu gave the driver of the Silverado a black back, which was placed in the bed of the truck. Both individuals then got in the truck and drove away without its headlights on, despite the inclement weather. The officer followed and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, making contact with the passenger who was identified as Blake T. Fernwalt.
According to the report, the officer smelled what he believed to be marijuana on Fernwalt’s person. Additional officers responded to the scene, and a K-9 dog was run around the vehicle, allegedly leading to a positive alert. Officers searched the vehicle and said they found three bags of an unknown amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine inside a large, hollowed-out Sharpie marker. Each bag was labeled with numbers indicating the weight of the substance inside.
Fernwalt, 44, South Odell Road, Maryville, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
At about 3:10 p.m. the same day, officers observed a Hyundai of unknown model driving on Hunters Crossing Road with its headlights off despite the rain. Officers also said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, officers identified the driver as Robin Dean Sampson Kron. Kron allegedly told officers that she was borrowing the car from a friend, although officers said they observed signs that she had been living in the vehicle for an extended period of time.
Officers also said Kron told them she had been charged with sale and delivery of methamphetamine and that she was out on bond. Kron was previously arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force in July.
According to a police report, Kron denied consent for officers to search her vehicle, so the same K-9 dog from Fernwalt’s arrest was run around her car, resulting in a positive alert. Officers searched the vehicle and said they found a small bag of an unknown amount of methamphetamine and several pills in her purse. They also allegedly located a marijuana pipe, a loaded Springfield .380 pistol and an additional 2.9 grams of methamphetamine. An unknown amount of suspected marijuana was found in a backpack as well.
Kron, 53, Mutton Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested at 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and failure to wear a seatbelt. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
