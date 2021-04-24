Alcoa Police Department Capt. Keith Fletcher passed away on Saturday at age 49, the agency announced in a Facebook post.
No cause of death was immediately available, but APD said Friday that Fletcher was in palliative care following a medical emergency that happened nearly a week ago. Fletcher's emergency, which was not explained, was "unexpected" and happened while he was off duty on Saturday, April 17.
Fletcher worked in criminal justice for more than 30 years, first at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office from 1991-93, then at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office until 2000, APD said.
He started as a patrol officer at APD in 2000 before taking roles as a field training officer, field training supervisor, patrol shift supervisor, sergeant and lieutenant in Community Services. He also was the departmental training officer before being promoted to captain in January 2020.
"He is remembered as an employee that has demonstrated excellent leadership abilities' and 'takes personal pride in managing special projects and does what is needed to make the project successful," APD said Saturday in the post. "He leads by example and will not ask others to perform functions he will not do himself."
"Captain Keith Fletcher will be sadly missed by his family, friends and especially his family in blue," APD added.
