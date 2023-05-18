Law enforcement charged two men with aggravated assault after they allegedly forced their way into an Alcoa home and attacked its resident on Tuesday, May 16. Rayvon Marques Burns, 21, Morganton Road, Maryville, and Clayton Sean Bledsoe, 21, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville, were arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and Alcoa Police officers.
According to a police report, officers responded at about 5:52 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an assault at a home in Alcoa. A 21-year-old Maryville man told them Burns and Bledsoe came to the residence and knocked on the door before forcing their way inside, striking him repeatedly. He said the fight went into the living room, where he was knocked down and kicked in the head multiple times.
Bledsoe allegedly said that the man was lucky he didn’t kill him before fleeing the scene in a red 2012 Ford F-150.
Officers said the door frame of the residence was damaged and there was blood on the door as well as on the table, couch and rug in the living room. They also said the Maryville man had a swollen and bloody face as well as blood on his clothes.
According to the report, the Maryville man told officers Bledsoe was dating his ex-girlfriend, which he said may have contributed to the assault.
Officers obtained warrants on the two on charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. Burns was arrested by deputies at 11:17 p.m. May 16 and Bledsoe was arrested by officers at 3:15 a.m. May 17. They were each being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
