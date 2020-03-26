Alcoa Police officers responded to a call of shots fired Tuesday at a house in Alcoa, and cited a man on gun-related offenses during the incident.
Dewayne H. Hannum, 38, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was cited by APD at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, on charges of discharging a firearm within Alcoa city limits and being in possession of a handgun while intoxicated.
After receiving the call of shots fired, police went to the home and heard loud noises that may have been gunshots, according to APD’s incident report. Officers surrounded the home and called out two adults who both complied with officers' requests, and police detained Hannum and a 35-year-old woman who lives in the home. The woman was not cited.
While searching the house, officers noticed multiple shell casings and a live round on the ground. When officers interviewed Hannum, he admitted he had been drinking, and told police he had only fired shots into the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.