Tape separates the scene of a robbery that took place at CBBC Bank on Topside Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Alcoa Police officers inspect a crashed motorcycle related to the robbery at CBBC Bank on Topside Road near the on ramp from Pellissippi Parkway to Alcoa Highway on Tuesday afternoon.
Blount County Sheriff's deputies and Alcoa Police officers parked their cars in front of Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24 as they investigated a report of employees held at gunpoint.
A report of employees held at gunpoint at a Walmart in Alcoa turned into a bank robbery investigation for the Alcoa Police Department and the FBI Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. A suspect who allegedly fled with cash from CBBC Bank on Topside Road is in custody following a motorcycle crash.
Alcoa Police officers responded to Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa, just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, after receiving a report that someone was holding employees at gunpoint in the building. According to a release, officers swept the building with Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshalls, but found that everyone inside the store was safe.
Just after the sweep was finished, APD received a report of a robbery in progress at CBBC Bank, 2041 Topside Road, Louisville.
“Walmart was a false call,” city of Alcoa spokesperson Emily Assenmacher told The Daily Times in a phone interview. “For the other incident that happened at CBBC Bank on Topside Road, I can confirm there was a robbery.”
A suspect allegedly left the scene on a black motorcycle headed toward Alcoa Highway. APD said the suspect had an undisclosed amount of cash with them.
Officers sped from Walmart as a growing crowd of onlookers watched, but later found that the suspect had crashed on Alcoa Highway near Pellissippi Parkway. APD said the suspect abandoned a motorcycle along with a bag of cash and fled on foot before being apprehended by U.S. Marshalls near Airport Auto Auction in Louisville.
APD had not released the name of the suspect by press time.
Assenmacher said investigators are looking into whether the two incidents are linked. The initial call about Walmart attracted heavy police attention to the Hunters Crossing area just before the bank robbery call was received, forcing law enforcement to quickly change directions. Some officers ran from the store to their patrol cars with rifles in hand.
However, law enforcement has not confirmed the two are related.
“We are in the process of trying to figure that out,” Assenmacher said.
The release said officers recovered the cash as well as a firearm believed to be linked to the robbery, but did not say where the firearm was located.
APD is now coordinating with the FBI in investigating the robbery. Anyone with information about the Walmart false call or the bank robbery should call APD at 865-981-4111.
