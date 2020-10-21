The Alcoa Police Department office will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, to give personnel a chance to attend services for retired Assistant Chief Ken Beeler.
Police services will not be affected, as only the Records Unit and some administrative offices will close, according to an APD Facebook post Wednesday. Officers still will answer calls and be on patrol.
Beeler, 73, passed away Oct. 17. He worked for APD for 30 years, retiring in 2017, and also served with the Blount County Sheriff's Office and McGhee Tyson Airport Public Safety, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.