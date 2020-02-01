A 26-year-old Alcoa police officer was diagnosed with a type of cancer that is rare for someone that age.
Johnny Meyers was diagnosed with Follicular Lymphoma — a cancer that affects white blood cells (lymphocytes) more common among individuals older than 60 — in late January, and he had trouble accepting he had cancer.
“I’m kind of speechless, you didn’t want to believe it — it’s like you’re getting someone else’s results,” Meyers said.
When he informed his friends about his diagnosis, they couldn’t believe it either.
“They thought I was playing a cruel, messed up joke on them,” Meyers said “I never had any signs of being sick until I had two weeks worth of symptoms.”
Meyers headed to the emergency room after he found a large bulge in his abdomen, thinking that he had a hernia. Meyers said physicians found numerous lymph nodes with blood clots, and he likely had some sort of lymphoma.
With additional testing, they found a non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. He had surgery to remove one of the lymph nodes from his neck, and that surgery has kept him from returning to work. Meyers will undergo chemotherapy treatments for at least the next sixth months.
After recovering from recent surgery, he plans on working for APD in a light-duty office capacity, but will have to miss work on treatment days. He plans on returning to patrol duties after finishing chemotherapy.
Childhood dream
Meyers has always wanted to be a cop.
“It’s been something since I was a little kid,” Myers said. “It’s that childhood dream job that I actually made happen.”
In his three-year career with APD he has focused his patrol efforts on DUI enforcement and drug interdiction. In 2019 Meyers was named officer of the year for his large number of DUI arrests and for a large drug bust in 2018.
When Meyers gets back to patrol work he is looking forward to keeping the streets safe by looking out for impaired drives. Despite his diagnosis, Meyers is keeping a bright outlook.
“If anybody else in their 20s is reading this (article) gets diagnosed, keep a positive attitude and stay strong,” he said.
Two fundraising accounts have been set up to help with any chemotherapy treatment bills that are not covered by insurance.
Donations can also be made at in his name Citizens Bank of Blount County branch, or made on GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fight-follicular-lymphoma?utm_source=customerandr&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email.
