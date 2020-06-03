The Alcoa Police Department will hire two new officers who will be funded from a federal law enforcement grant aimed at supporting community policing.
The Department of Justice is awarding the funds to 596 law enforcement agencies across the United States to allow those departments to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement officers. APD will receive $250,000 from the $400 million grant, the DOJ’s U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said in a press release.
The DOJ grant is intended to support community policing, which is a theory of law enforcement where officers focus on engaging with the community they serve instead of just responding to emergency situations.
The funding comes through DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program, a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing and to provide direct funding for the hiring of law enforcement officers.
The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.
The complete list of awards is available online at https://cops.usdoj.gov/chp-award. To learn more about CHP, visit https://cops.usdoj.gov/chp.
