Alcoa Police officers performed a high risk traffic stop on a truck pulling a stolen trailer on Alcoa Highway Monday, Jan. 9. The procedure involved temporarily closing down all southbound lanes for safety.
According to a police report, officers received an alert that semi-trailer reported stolen out of Nashville was traveling south on Alcoa Highway near Rivertrace Boulevard at about 10:26 a.m. Monday. Officers said they located the trailer being pulled by a blue 2012 Freightliner and waited for additional units to arrive before conducting a high risk traffic stop on the truck. Once backup arrived, they stopped the truck with lights and sirens and blocked off all southbound lanes of traffic before drawing their guns and pointing them at the truck.
Officers said the driver and his passenger obeyed commands to exit the vehicle. Both were detained and put in separate police cars.
According to the report, officers spoke to the driver and his passenger, who both said the truck belonged to their employer, Jared W. Satterfield of Dandridge, and that the he had told them to pick up the trailer from a location in Morristown. Officers contacted Satterfield, and said he told them he had a lease on the trailer from Contract Leasing Corporation in New Jersey.
Officers spoke to a representative of the corporation, who allegedly told them Satterfield did not have permission to use the trailer. The trailer had been in a lot in Nashville, but had gone missing and was reported stolen in December.
Both the driver and his passenger were released, and the trailer was towed from the scene. Officers gave instructions to Contract Leasing Corporation on how to retrieve its trailer.
