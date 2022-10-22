Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend has been named a finalist among animal welfare organizations in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards.
ABR was recognized for its work in caring for injured and orphaned black bear cubs for their return to the wild, promoting public awareness about living safely with bears and studying all aspects of black bear cub rehabilitation and release. As a finalist, Appalachian Bear Rescue will receive $5,000 from the presenting sponsor, CHASE.
Inspired by endless acts of service across the U.S. and Canada from extraordinary citizens, Land Rover launched the Defender Service Awards last year to celebrate U.S. and Canadian-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local community. To honor the legacy of Defender vehicles aiding organizations who serve their communities, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted Land Rover Defender 130 SUV to the five winning organizations based on Public Vote, to help further their charitable efforts, plus $25,000 from the category sponsor.
Public voting is open now through Nov. 6, on LandRoverUSA.com. The winners for all five categories will be announced on Nov. 12, at Destination Defender, a weekend celebration of the Defender lifestyle located in the New York Hudson Valley. For more information about Destination Defender, visit LandRoverUSA.com.
“We are honored to participate in the Land Rover Defender Service Awards Presented by CHASE. We are surrounded by thousands of acres of rugged bear territory. Bears have no limits to where they roam, but we do. If we are fortunate enough to win, the Land Rover Defender will help us get to any bear in need.” said Coy Blair, lead curator, Appalachian Bear Rescue.
