Late Friday afternoon, bear No. 300 arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend, a tiny 3-pound cub about five weeks old who was rescued in Kentucky.
The bear has been named Ramsay Bear in honor of Dr. Ed Ramsay, who was marking his last day at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine and treated bear 300 as his last patient.
Ramsay was found when Kentucky Wildlife officers went to check on the den of a female bear that is being tracked by GPS collar. The mother had left the den and officers discovered the body a female cub and the small male cub, according to Dana Dodd, executive director of ABR. The nonprofit takes in injured, sick or orphaned black bear cubs and nurses them back to health for safe release back into the wild.
The officers left the area hoping the mother might return but after a wait were forced to remove Ramsay as hypothermia can quickly kill young unattended cubs. The officers contacted TWRA for permission to bring the cub to Appalachian Bear Rescue.
The bears receive medical attention from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.
Ramsay joins four other bears currently wintering at ABR. Beignet and Boudreaux are siblings from Louisiana that came to ABR last year after their den flooded and no mother bear was found. These two were transported here by private plane. They are joined in a wild enclosure at the facility by Jessamine, a black bear cub from South Carolina.
A fourth bear, King B, is from coastal Louisiana and arrived at ABR in early January. He was starving and in poor condition when found. Balthazar, shortened to King B, was searching through trash cans for food in a residential area when rescued and brought to the Townsend care center. King B is just over a year old now. When he was found he weighed only 17 pounds; he should have been at least 40-50 pounds.
Beignet and Boudreaux came to ABR on March 1 of last year. They weighed 2 pounds each when found. ABR and other wildlife officials made the decision to allow the brother and sister bears to winter at ABR before being taken back to Louisiana this spring. Jessamine will be taken back to South Carolina. She arrived in June 2019.
The newest temporary resident is the 300th bear cared for by ABR. In July, ABR will celebrate its 24th anniversary.
In 2017, there were 17 temporary residents in the rehabilitation center. That includes Beignet, Boudreaux and Jessamine. At the height of the year, 13 of them were there at the same time. ABR has a cub nursery, recovery center, cub houses and also wild enclosures.
Other bears who called ABR home for a time in 2019 included Hartley, who was practically furless and near dead when he was found on Feb. 14 last year. He was successfully released; the cub house at ABR is named for him. There were the playful triplets, Bluebeary, Hucklebeary and Bluebeary. Bluebelle and Marigold were two other siblings that arrived last July 5 from the Pitman Center area.
Bentley and Dandelion, also siblings, were brought here from Polk County. Sweetie, Iris and Daffodil were the three yearlings that ABR cared for last year. They were released in July.
Many of the cubs that end up at ABR have lost their mothers due to them being hit by cars or they suffer deadly falls from trees.
