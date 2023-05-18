If you have an appetite for history and a desire to meet with others with the same interests, bring your favorite side dish and join the Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society for its annual picnic Saturday, May 20, at Broadway United Methodist Church in downtown Maryville.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the picnic will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall at the church, located at 309 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville. A program will be presented by longtime church member Tom Taylor following the meal.
Tim Walker, president of BCGHS, said, “It’s a potluck, and everybody needs to bring a side dish and a drink, enough to feed themselves and enough to share. This is considered our annual picnic although it’s not going to be outside this year, but in the church’s fellowship hall. I’ll be smoking a pork butt so we’ll have a main dish meat.”
There is no charge to attend, and the public is invited.
The program
Taylor, a Maryville native and former Maryville mayor, will speak on the history of Broadway United Methodist Church beginning with the arrival of circuit rider Lorenzo Dow early in the 19th century, using both factual information and the stories behind them.
For example, he said when Dow came through Maryville in 1804, one of the reasons for coming was a bit unusual. “That’s when they had the Mt. Gilead Church, which was up on the hill where Olympia is now,” Taylor said. “I find this interesting. One of the main reasons he came here was because he wanted to see the Presbyterians! Most of their services involved jerks, speaking in tongues, falling on the floor. I just think, yeah, New Providence probably does a lot of that these days! Anyway, he was very interested in coming and seeing that.”
He said brush arbor meetings were held on “Methodist Hill,” where Mt. Gilead Church was located. “Most of the meetings were held on top of the hill, but people built brush arbors and camped down along the creek,” Taylor said, in the flat area bordered by present-day Harper Street, the viaduct and the Drake Auto Parts building.
Mt. Gilead Church was the original Methodist Church in Maryville, Taylor explained, adding, “When they outgrew it, the Methodist Church purchased a piece of property on Norwood and Church Street. They purchased the lot where Isaac Anderson’s original home was, and that’s where the Norwood Street Church was. That was in use until shortly after the Civil War.” Anderson was the founder of Maryville College, which was originally in downtown Maryville. Taylor will also speak on the effects of the Civil War on the Methodist churches in Blount County.
He will also speak on how a circuit rider in the 1890s, Isaac Patton Martin, brought about a local “Great Revival” with meetings held where today’s Maryville Farmers Market takes place. The Methodist, Baptist and Presbyterian churches in Maryville were all a part of it. “Hundreds of people flocked to the services and were converted,” he said. “The population of Broadway Methodist grew from 66 members to hundreds of members through the one revival. It prompted a building campaign that resulted in a new church being built. They bought the lots that the current Broadway Church is on, two city lots, in 1896 and completed that church in 1899.”
Broadway added a three-story education building in the 1920s, primarily at the insistence of the women of the church who wanted a place for young people to congregate and stay out of trouble. Taylor said, “The women paid it off. They would have teas that they’d charge people to come to, they would charge to darn their husbands’ socks and mend their clothes … I think one of the funniest things they did was, they had what were called measuring socials, or weight and measuring parties, and to get into the party, the men had to pay a penny for every pound they weighed and women had to pay a penny for every inch of their bust size. One of the women refused to be measured and said to her husband, ‘Give them $5, Sam.’”
Stories such as these make history come alive, Taylor said. “I think those things are more interesting than the dry facts,” he said.
Annual tradition
Walker said the picnic has been held annually for several years.
“We do this once a year and try to pick a historic church so we can feature them and give them a chance to tell about their history,” he said. “It’s also an opportunity for the churches to have people from the community to come in their building and hear about them.” Some of the churches featured in past years have been New Providence Presbyterian, Baker’s Creek Presbyterian, Carpenters United Methodist, Eusebia Presbyterian, Big Springs Presbyterian, Zion Chapel Baptist and Piney Grove Baptist.
“It’s a good chance for people to get together and break bread and to meet people who have a common interest,” Walker said.
For more information about BCGHS, visit the website at www.blountcountytngenealogy.org.
