Applications are due March 19 for the James Leonard Jenkins Scholarship, open to graduating seniors at Blount County public high schools.
Prudentia Lodge No. 719 presents the freshman scholarships, which can be used for postsecondary education at colleges and trade schools.
Students interested in applying should contact the counselors at their high schools for more information: at Alcoa, Tracy Downs; Greenback, Tiffany Moffett; Heritage, Carrie Wicks; Maryville, Rachael Scarbro; and William Blount, Angela Garner.
In 2020, 17 seniors received a total of $49,500 in James Leonard Jenkins Scholarships.
The scholarships are funded by the Alton and Pauline Doolittle Foundation and are named for her father, one of the first men to receive the Master Mason degree in 1923, when Prudentia Lodge No. 719 was chartered.
