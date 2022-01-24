A few seats are still available for the Arconic Foundation Global Internship Program that begins Monday, Jan. 31.
Young adults, ages 18–26, can earn up to $1,000 and a nationally recognized Certified Manufacturing Associate credential while discovering careers available with local manufacturers.
Up to 75% of participants get hired full-time and 25% transition to postsecondary education and training.
The program, which lasts through March 11, is a blended model of in-person and online classes through Tooling U-SME with an option to intern in-person with a local manufacturer.
Interns participate in 12 half days of workforce readiness training; work 100 paid hours with a local manufacturer or complete hours online through Tooling-U SME; and earn three paid half days by participating in career planning and placement, a job fair and graduation.
Interns build competitive resumes, reference lists and job interview skills.
Seats are limited to 10 interns.
Call or text Jackie Taylor at 865-680-7668 to schedule an interview. More information is online at: http://bcpl.populr.me/arconic-internship-program.
The program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville.
Funded by a grant from the Arconic Foundation’s Global Internship Program and implemented by the Institute of International Education, the manufacturing program is a partnership among the Blount County Friends of the Library, the library and Blount Partnership, in collaboration with 16 manufacturing companies in the county.
Additional partners include Pellissippi State Community College, the University of Tennessee College Access and Persistence Services Outreach Center, the American Job Center, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and the Knoxville Urban League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.