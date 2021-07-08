Pellissippi State Community College is taking applications this month for a nursing cohort that begins January 2022.
The program is offered on the college’s Blount County, Magnolia Avenue and Strawberry Plains campuses, and applications are due July 31. Find the steps to apply at www.pstcc.edu/nursing/apply.
No previous medical experience is required, although the college offers a separate program that allows licensed practical nurses and paramedics to “bridge” to registered nurse.
By creating a spring cohort that begins in January, Pellissippi State can offer the nursing program to an additional 50 students. Applicants may indicate their preferred campus.
Nursing students who begin in January 2022 can expect to graduate in December 2023. The 22-month program is primarily nursing classes, with eight general education courses required. Students complete clinical experience each semester of the program as well.
After graduation, students sit for the NCLEX-RN exam, which each nurse in the United States and Canada must pass to become a registered nurse. All 70 of Pellissippi State’s spring 2020 nursing graduates passed their national licensing exam on their first attempt — the first time the college has achieved a 100% pass rate since the nursing program started in 2011.
“Most nursing students, I’d say 98 or 99%, have secured a job prior to graduating,” said Dean of Nursing Angela Lunsford. “We have hospitals calling us all the time to recruit. They need people.”
Criteria used to assess candidates are:
• Overall GPA in required general education courses (minimum 2.5 GPA)
• HESI A2 nursing entrance exam scores
• Extra weight will be given for required math and science courses completed with a grade of B or higher.
• Extra weight will be given for any higher education degree earned previously.
To learn more about Pellissippi State’s nursing program, visit www.pstcc.edu/nursing.
