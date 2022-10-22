About 50,000 people turned up at the Sept. 10-11 Smoky Mountain Air Show, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson said during a Wednesday, Oct. 19, meeting of the MKAA’s board of directors. In total, the airport authority’s show revenues were about $1.3 million.
Its expenses were about $1.4 million. In response to a question from board member Julia Bentley about the show’s revenue shortfall, Wilson said that he felt it stemmed from poor weather conditions.
The airport put around $120,000 of its own money into the show, he noted. Sponsorships, parking fees and concessions accounted for its revenue.
“Our top sponsors were investing about $75,000. I think the next level down were about $65,000 or so. A lot of entities, including us, invested into the show, to bring that to our community,” he said. “We’ve been able to close out the physical part of the air show — to put away the barricades and other items — and are now at the point where we have a good fiscal account of the air show.”
He commented that he felt the attendance numbers for the show were strong, especially given forecasts of poor weather ahead of the event. Spectators in the vicinity of the show who didn’t step inside the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, which hosted the event, likely add thousands more to the show’s total viewership, he said.
Wilson said that airport itself continues to do well by most metrics. Passenger activity at the airport has stayed strong, he said. It’s been similar to 2019 in several respects, yet he noted that nationwide, industry officials believe that economic and airline capacity issues are likely to “cap passenger growth throughout the end of this calendar year, and maybe into next year, but we think we will continue to be ahead of that national trend.”
In other business, the board approved an agreement with Complete Construction Management for sinkhole remediation at McGhee Tyson, utility easements on Proffitt Springs Road from the city of Maryville and several insurance policy renewals, among other items.
