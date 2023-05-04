Arconic is being acquired with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Irenic Capital Management. The company’s shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange as Arconic is transitioning to private ownership.
A release from Arconic on Thursday morning, May 4, states an acquisition agreement has been signed and valued the company at $5.2 billion.
Shareholders will receive $30 per share, which the release adds is 36% higher than Arconic’s closing stock price on Feb. 27.
“This transaction represents a realization of value for Arconic shareholders at a meaningful premium and enables the company to execute its long-term strategic vision,” Chairman of Arconic Board of Directors Fritz Henderson said in the release.
CEO Tim Myers added the company’s industry has significant potential for world-wide growth. Backing from Apollo, a “premier investment firm,” Myers said will help reach company goals.
The release lists three investments that are part of the acquisition: to upgrade machine centers for production, improve technology in plants and contribute to a cleaner environment in communities where Arconic operates.
Media contact for Arconic, Tracie Gliozzi, said in an email the company doesn’t have any comment to add beyond details included in the press release.
