Julia Ten Eyck, Hannah Soto, Maddison Atkins and Olivia Specht each are receiving $5,000 Arconic Foundation Sons and Daughters Scholarships, Arconic Tennessee Operations announced.
An honors graduate of Maryville High School, Ten Eyck is the daughter of Nancy and Andrew Ten Eyck of Maryville. At Maryville, Ten Eyck was a student athletic trainer, HOSA Leadership Team member, student council member and National Honor Society member.
Ten Eyck plans to attend the University of Alabama to study microbiology with hopes of eventually going on to medical school.
Her volunteer work included service with Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School Adventure Club, being a server at the Welcome Table and work with Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.
Soto, daughter of Dorne and Heather Soto of Louisville, plans to pursue a degree in communications at the Master’s University in Santa Clarita, California.
She finished her home schooling with a GPA of 3.97, with honors including Tennessee Scholars, National High School Scholars and the German National Honor Society.
Soto participated in 4-H and the Science Olympiad.
Atkins, a recent graduate of Sequoyah High School, is the daughter of Greg and Mary Atkins of Madisonville and plans to attend Clarks Summit University in Pennsylvania to study marine biology.
At the university she will continue to play softball, which she has played competitively since the age of 6. She earned Tennessee Softball Coaches Association All-American honors her junior year.
Atkins also was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Beta Club, foreign language club and student council.
Specht, daughter of Ed and Kerry Specht of Knoxville, is a 2021 graduate of Farragut High School and is currently attending the University of Tennessee, majoring in psychology with a minor in child and family studies.
While at Farragut, Specht played and lettered in lacrosse. She also earned the Best Female Student Ambassador Award for work she did in the guidance office her senior year mentoring new students. Specht is an active volunteer at Young-Williams Animal Center.
Since 1953 the Sons and Daughters Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding academic achievement, leadership and community service by awarding scholarships to thousands of students. The program is open to the children of active, permanent part-time and full-time employees of Arconic Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiaries.
An independent panel of judges selected the scholarship recipients under a process managed by International Scholarship and Tuition Services.
