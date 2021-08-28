Arconic Foundation has awarded 11 grants totaling $425,000 to nonprofit organizations in Blount, Knox and Sevier counties to further education and social equity programs.
Much of this year’s funding will help grow educational programs, specifically within STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and manufacturing workforce development. Other funded programs are designed to help build a more equitable society, reflecting the diversity of all people.
In the area of education, the foundation this year awarded $27,000 to Alcoa City Schools, $30,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, $40,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, $25,000 to Friends of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, $40,000 to Girls Inc., $30,000 to the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, $55,000 to Muse Knoxville and $75,000 to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville.
The social equity grants are $33,000 to the Alcoa Kiwanis Club, $25,000 to Richard Williams Jr. Leadership Development Academy and $45,000 to United Way of Blount County.
“This investment in our community through Arconic Foundation serves to strengthen and grow so many important programs — programs that produce measurable, long-term results, year after year,” said Jeff Weida, Arconic Tennessee Operations plant manager. “These programs often include an employee engagement component, and we are proud to have the Arconic Foundation name associated with them.”
For more information visit www.arconic.com/foundation.
