Arconic Foundation has awarded 13 grants totaling $425,000 to nonprofit organizations in Blount, Knox and Sevier counties to further education, COVID-19 relief and social equity programs.
Much of this year’s funding will help grow educational programs, specifically within STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and manufacturing workforce development, a press release states. Other funded programs are designed to build a more equitable society, reflecting the diversity of all people.
The 2020 Arconic Foundation-funded grant programs include:
• Alcoa City Schools (STEM) $30,000
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee (STEM) $30,000
• Blount County Friends of the Library (social equity) $25,000
• Maryville-based Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley (STEM) $40,000
• FIRST Robotics (STEM) $25,000
• Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park (STEM) $30,000
• Girls Inc. (STEM) $30,000
• Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont (STEM) $30,000
• Lions Club (Blount Inclusive Playground, social equity) $30,000
• Muse Knoxville (STEM) $30,000
• Pellissippi State Community College Foundation (education) $50,000
• Richard Williams Jr. Leadership Development Academy (social equity) $25,000
• United Way of Blount County (COVID-19 relief) $50,000.
“In this year of so many unknowns, we are thrilled to be able to continue the tradition of giving through Arconic Foundation,” said Jeff Weida, Arconic Tennessee Operations plant manager. “It was especially important to be able to make a grant to United Way of Blount County for COVID-19 relief.”
“It is also great that we could continue the relationships with so many of our longtime grant partners who have pressed on with their vital programs throughout this pandemic. They appreciate the foundation’s support now more than ever,” Weida said.
Arconic Foundation partners with nonprofit and community organizations to strengthen its communities by enhancing education through skill-building learning experiences, promoting environmental sustainability, and advancing social equity. The foundation is independently endowed with assets of approximately $150 million and invests in the communities of Arconic Corp., which provides aluminum products in the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building, and construction markets.
