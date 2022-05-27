Arconic Foundation has awarded 11 grants totaling $470,000 to nonprofit organizations in Blount, Knox and Sevier counties to further education, environmental sustainability and social equity programs.
This year’s funding will help grow educational programs, specifically within STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) and manufacturing workforce development as well as help build a more equitable society and encourage the growth of recycling initiatives.
The 2022 Arconic Foundation grants for education include $100,000 to the Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Knoxville, $80,000 to Pellissippi State Community College, $40,000 to Girls Inc. and $30,000 to Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont.
The foundation also awarded $25,000 each for education to Alcoa City Schools, Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley and Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Maryville College received a $60,000 grant for environmental sustainability. For social equity programs the foundation awarded $35,000 to United Way of Blount County and $25,000 to the Richard Williams Jr. Leadership Development Academy.
“We are very excited to invest in programs through Arconic Foundation like the one at Maryville College to increase recycling efforts on campus and TCAT Knoxville’s program to purchase and install equipment that will help train students on automotive aluminum frame repair,” said Jeff Weida, Arconic operations plant manager.
“These types of investment mirror our commitment to strengthen and grow the community in ways that will have measurable, long-term results,” Weida said.
“Arconic Foundation is building on our long history of partnership in the region, working with both new and past nonprofit partners,” said Ryan Kish, Arconic Foundation president and treasurer. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support and work with these organizations that share our values, demonstrate a deep commitment to the community, and show innovation in their approaches to improving the lives of those they serve.”
