Arconic Foundation announced Monday that it expanded its mission and funding priorities to include environmental sustainability and social equity to better reflect Arconic’s values.
“In addition to our partnerships with organizations focused on education and improving the communities in which Arconic operates, Arconic Foundation is excited about our new partnerships that help build a more equitable society and protect the world around us to ensure a sustainable future,” said Diana Toman, president of Arconic Foundation and chief legal officer of Arconic.
As part of its expanded priorities, the foundation supported Arconic's "Grow Together Inclusion and Diversity awareness campaign,' which launched in August. The Foundation pledged to provide grants to social equity-focused charitable organizations recommended by the company’s six Employee Resource Groups and aligned with its expanded mission.
“Advancing social responsibility goals around the world starts with us, as individuals,” Arconic CEO Tim Myers said. “The high level of participation and thoughtful feedback from our employees during our 2020 Grow Together campaign makes me proud to lead a company with such strong values,” he added in a statement.
The campaign encouraged employees to take actions related to inclusion, diversity or social justice through learning activities, volunteering and donating to any nonprofit with a social equity mission. For each action recorded by an employee, the foundation pledged to grant $25 to each of six organizations selected in coordination with the company’s Employee Resource Groups.
The goal was to drive $50,000 to each organization by the end of the campaign in December. Employees were offered learning resources, including company-wide webinars that featured each of the grantee organizations and introduced their mission, programs and ways for employees to get involved.
At the conclusion of the campaign in December, Arconic employees had exceeded the original goal, logging more than 2,200 actions, which included approximately 1,500 education actions, 260 volunteering actions, and more than $100,000 in personal donations to nonprofits of their choice. As a result, Arconic Foundation granted each of the six selected organizations $60,000, for a total of $360,000.
