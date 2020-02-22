For a young adult who is floundering or just looking for a new opportunity, the Arconic Global Internship Program can be a bridge to a career.
Over the past six years, 83% of the 18- to 26-year-olds who have completed the seven-week paid program have landed a job in manufacturing or continued with postsecondary education or training in a related field.
They have enrolled because they were tired of low-paying jobs or because they tried college but decided to take a break. Some have been homeless, others were working toward a college degree but wanted hands-on experience too.
“They know that they need something different; they just don’t what it is,” said Jackie Taylor, who has led the program since it started in 2014 and is executive director of the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
“They want to try the internship to see if they like manufacturing,” she said. “They may not, and that’s OK if they choose a different career path and this launches them into that path and onto some postsecondary training in a field that allows them to grow. That’s a success.”
More than half usually are men. “I would like to see more young women in here,” Taylor said.
Some have had disabilities, such as autism, which may qualify them for extra job coaching support.
Just making it to classes and work can be a hurdle, but interns have commuted by public transportation from Townsend and Knoxville.
Building a brand
The program begins with three weeks of workforce readiness training. Taylor calls it “How to build your professional brand.”
“You have a brand whether you’re intentional about it or not,” she tells the interns.
The program includes a career inventory and personality assessments. “It’s really a self discovery.” Taylor said.
They learn some math but mainly soft skills, such as how to give and receive feedback.
Taylor covers what sounds basic to her but employers tell her is critical: showing up on time with a positive attitude, being dependable and willing to work.
They write a resume, create an online portfolio to document accomplishments and learn how to network through LinkedIn.
Arconic employees conduct mock job interviews with the interns, and Taylor videos each so the interns can reflect on their own performance.
Students also set individual goals. “It all has to do with self-reliance,” Taylor said. “They all want to be out of the house and have their own place, their own car, their own job, their own life.”
Graduates sometimes follow up later to let her know how they are doing, such as texting a picture of the new truck they were able to buy or a certification they have earned.
“That’s inspiring to hear back from them that they’re still progressing,” she said.
One graduate she still hears from has married and bought a home.
For the remainder of the training the interns complete 100 hours on the job with a Blount County manufacturer, often rotating to different positions as they job shadow or gain hands-on experience.
The may learn how to drive a forklift, weld, cut copper, make parts or complete a unique product. Depending on the employer, they may earn certifications in areas such as workplace safety, CPR, and operating lifts or other equipment.
Sometimes manufacturers hire the interns before the program is complete. In other cases when an intern has excelled but the employer didn’t have an opening at the time, the business recruited the person later when it could hire.
Partners
Arconic Foundation provided full funding for the program in the past, but now Taylor must seek other sources. “They want to see communities take it over ultimately,” she explained. “We’ll have to find some matching funding this year.”
Already the program is a huge partnership, Taylor said. “We couldn’t do it without the manufacturers.”
Over the years 17 Blount County employers have taken part, with about a dozen doing so regularly.
Blount County Public Library hosts the classes and provides an assistant instructor as well as marketing. The University of Tennessee TRIO program conducts the career assessments, and Employment Express Professionals handles the drug testing and paychecks.
To recruit students Taylor works with the American Job Centers, local high schools, Knoxville Area Urban League, Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee and disability groups.
The next cohort will begin classes in June. For more information or to schedule an interview, call Taylor at 865-680-7668.
