The national manufacturing company Arconic Inc. split into two standalone companies on Wednesday — becoming Arconic Corporation and Howmet Aerospace Inc.
Arconic Corporation will continue producing advanced aluminum sheet, plate, extruded and architectural products for the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and commercial building industries, a Wednesday press release from Arconic Corporation stated. Arconic Corporation stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker “ARNC.”
Howmet will manufacture engine products, fastening systems and forged wheels businesses. Howmet started trading Wednesday on the NYSE under the ticker “HWM.”
Arconic’s facilities in Alcoa make aluminum products for automotive and other industrial uses, Arconic spokeswoman Christy Newman said.
The Alcoa-based operations will be part of the new Arconic Corporation, Newman said. Arconic’s Engineered Products and Forgings operations in Morristown split off and became part of Howmet Aerospace Inc. operations.
Following the split, Arconic Inc. stockholders received one share of Arconic Corporation common stock for every four shares of Arconic Inc. common stock that investors owned on March 19, the Wednesday release states.
Arconic Inc. shares became Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares.
