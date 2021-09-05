Arconic leadership is hoping a new training program will not only fill high-demand jobs for industrial electricians and mechanics but also boost recruitment of workers interested in careers and take advantage of the deep knowledge of long-term employees.
Ben Waters, one of the six workers to complete the Craft Development Program for top-rate electricians in July, said the program was an incredible opportunity.
“I’ve always wanted to join a craft of some sort, electrical specifically always really interested me,” he said. “I never really had the opportunity, given that I needed to work and didn’t have the time outside of work to participate in something like this or maybe go to a school for it.”
For Arconic employees in the program, attending classes at Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County campus is their full-time paid job. When they successfully complete the program to become what Arconic calls a “top-rate” electrician or mechanic, their pay rises by about $2 an hour.
“This has really been a blessing to me and a great opportunity,” Waters said.
Arconic provides aluminum sheet, plate and extruded products.
The first group in the 12-week mechanical training is scheduled to finish this month, and Arconic plans to start the next 17-week program for electricians in October.
Arconic partnered with union representatives, Pellissippi State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology to develop the program, which uses retired Arconic employees with decades of experience to lead the classroom and hands-on learning.
“They know what you need to learn,” Waters said.
Back at Arconic, his work is centered on troubleshooting and keeping the equipment going, and he’s spending a few more weeks in each area with a top-rate electrician learning the processes.
Critical need
“We need folks from anywhere we could find them to fill our top-rate mechanical and electrical roles,” said Shannon Zarman, a human resources business partner for Arconic.
The company is offering the new training opportunity to its current employees but could open it in the future to new hires.
Demand for those skilled trades is nationwide. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the number of jobs for industry machinery mechanics to grow 13% from 2019-29. The National Electrical Contractors Association estimated 10,000 electricians retire every year but only 7,000 are entering the field.
Jeff Weida, plant manager of Arconic Tennessee Operations, has been with the company for 26 years and said there always has been a shortage in crafts such as mechanics and electricians.
“These mills don’t run themselves,” he said. “They take very, very strong technical resources, including the crafts, electricians and mechanics, to be able to operate these and to be able to repair and maintain this equipment.”
“It becomes more and more finesse every day,” he said. “Where it used to be get a bigger hammer … now it’s the training and the skills and using your smarts to be able to solve problems. That’s a critical piece of what we’re doing with these individuals as well,” training them to work efficiently and as part of a team.
“I knew this was a critical need for us,” Weida said, crediting people for coming together with a solution that not only meets the business needs but also creates new opportunities for workers.
“We’re upscaling the people inside of our facility that have learned to be Arconic employees,” people who understand the workplace expectations and emphasis on safety and quality. “They can see that they have a career path.”
By using instructors who have more than four decades of experience at the company, Arconic also knows the trainees are learning from people who have walked in the same boots and know how to do the jobs safely.
“That’s what allows me to sleep well at night,” Weida said.
Hands-on learning
To enter the Craft Development Program for electricians or mechanics, an Arconic employee first has to take a written test that covers basic elements of those jobs.
“It allows us to measure the current aptitude of a candidate,” Zartman explained.
Those in the electrical program study topics including programmable logic controllers, and the mechanical program includes topics such as welding and pipe fitting.
“Pellissippi provides a great hands-on environment where you can use a lot of the same components that you would use out in the field, here at the plant, to work on and troubleshoot and understand and wire up and all that stuff,” Waters said.
Weida also noted the value of having someone who already has operated the equipment stepping into the roles as the top rate electricians and mechanics.
“We’re putting our focus into developing ‘Next Gen Tenn,’ which is the next generation of Tennessee,” Weida said. Long after he retires, “I fell really good about leaving something that’s a legacy for all of us.”
