By keeping themselves safe, the employees of Alcoa-based Arconic safeguarded Christmas for some of Blount County’s underserved children.
According to a press release, employees of Arconic Tennessee Operations raised money on the job by accumulating points for safety protocols while on the job. The in-plant promotion, the release said, was “designed to increase the number of pre-task safety reviews, am-I-ready checklists and on-the-floor observations submitted during the fourth quarter of the year.”
Not only do those reviews keep the employees themselves safe, they earned money for the Junior Service League (JSL) of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County campaign. This year marks the 16th time the facility, formerly part of the Aluminum Company of America, partnered with JSL to donate dollars accumulated for employee safety efforts.
To date, Arconic workers have raised more than $147,000 since 2006, including $5,000 this year after accumulating around 2,500 additional safety points this year over 2020. On Dec. 10, Arconic employees and JSL members met at the Alcoa Walmart to purchase toys for the campaign, which “has provided gifts for over 1,400 needy children each year all across Blount County” thanks to community support and individual donations, according to the Junior Service League of Maryville website.
“Arconic strives to provide a safe work environment,” company representatives stated in the press release. “Through this special campaign, we increase safety awareness throughout the plant. In turn, we are also able to help local non-profit organizations throughout the year.”
