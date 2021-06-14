Since the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the HIPAA medical privacy law has been invoked by people who believe health regulations are infringing on their personal freedoms.
In the beginning, those who refused to wear masks when entering businesses often claimed forcing them to wear a face covering was an assault on their liberties.
Now that many businesses are rolling back mask mandates, however, claims of HIPAA violations regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more common.
Many employees fear they may risk punishment in the workplace if they have not received the vaccine. But can employers do that? Can they require employees to be vaccinated, or provide a vaccination record? Would that actually constitute a HIPPA violation?
No Blount County business, to the Blount Partnership’s knowledge, is requiring employees to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated, said partnership spokesman Jeff Muir.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HIPAA — the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 — is a federal law created “to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.”
HIPPA generally is brought up when dealing with hospitals and doctors’ offices. The act’s privacy rule guides these businesses, along with other so-called “covered entities,” in how to protect an individual’s health information.
But HIPPA’s goal is not to completely stonewall the flow of health information. According to the CDC, the major goal is to “ensure that individuals’ health information is properly protected while allowing the flow of health information needed to provide and promote high quality health care and to protect the public’s health and well-being.”
This is an especially important piece of information, experts say, when looking at HIPPA standards in regard with an unprecedented modern pandemic.
With that in mind, is it a HIPAA violation for businesses such as retailers and restaurants to ask their workers to provide a vaccination record? According to the HIPPA Journal, no.
Here in Blount County, it seems most local businesses are relying on an honor system when it comes to vaccinations.
“None of the major employers in the area are requiring proof of vaccination,” Muir said. “We are not aware of any local businesses requiring that.”
Even at health care facilities like Blount Memorial Hospital, employees are not required to show proof of vaccination.
“We are not requiring that, although it is strongly encouraged that employees are vaccinated,” said Jennie Bounds, the hospital’s director of public relations and marketing.
