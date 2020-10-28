Two area banks have announced key personnel additions.
Robert Carter has joined Maryville-based CBBC Bank as a senior vice president and commercial relationship manager.
Carter has more than 40 years of experience in managing deposit and loan portfolios and most recently served as senior vice president for Bank of Tennessee.
The Leadership Knoxville 2017 graduate is a community volunteer and executive board member and council treasurer with Boy Scouts of America and is committee chair for Rotary Club of Knoxville. The Knoxville resident is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, the National Commercial Lending School and the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado.
First Horizon has named Leslie Morris as a commercial and corporate relationship manager who is based in Knoxville and primarily serves clients in Anderson, Loudon, Roane, Blount and Loudon counties.
Morris’ focus is on dealing with government and commercial clients as well as strategic financial and cash management analysis. The California native had most recently worked in Charlotte, North Carolina.
