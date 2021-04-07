Blount County residents saw and smelled smoke in recent days because of multiple controlled burns that blanketed the region.
The burns have been underway in East Tennessee this week, with many having taken place on Tuesday, said Nathan Waters, assistant district forester for East Tennessee with the state Division of Forestry.
Waters said there were burns in Morgan, Scott, Union, Claiborne, Monroe and Unicoi counties on Tuesday. A burn also was being conducted Wednesday in the Oak Ridge area.
Tuesday’s Monroe County burn, which took place near Tellico Plains, caused lots of smog-like smoke to drift first into the mountains, then into the valley, Waters said.
“The one in Monroe County is the one that smoked us in, because they burnt, it was like 1,000 acres is what I had,” Waters said.
A wildfire also broke out Tuesday along Wears Valley in Sevier County near the Bud’s Ridge Way area with the Blount County Fire Department sending personnel and tankers to assist departments in battling that blaze.
Chief Doug McClanahan said Tuesday that, according to his knowledge at the time, the fire spanned 75 acres, but Waters said Wednesday that it took up 20 acres and has been contained.
According to reports, one structure was damaged by the fire and one person injured, but residents who evacuated were allowed to return to their homes late Tuesday.
“We’ve been up here (at) this little 20-acre wildfire in Sevier County,” Waters said. “We’ve been up here today, most of us just mopping up around it, just trying to make sure everything’s (OK), so that people don’t panic.”
