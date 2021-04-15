Officials from local hospitals, including Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and the University of Tennessee Medical Center, announced Wednesday that masks or other facial coverings are still required on their campuses.
This decision is based on CDC recommendations and the number of new COVID-19 cases being diagnosed daily in East Tennessee, the officials said in a press release.
In addition to wearing masks or other facial coverings, hospital officials recommend washing hands frequently, social distancing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and staying home if sick.
They also recommend that everyone over the age of 16 receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
