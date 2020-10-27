East Tennessee hospitals are bracing for possibly an even greater influx of COVID-19 inpatients as hospitalization numbers throughout the region continue to rise.
COVID-19 inpatients have more than doubled across East Tennessee, an Oct. 27 joint press release from Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and University of Tennessee Medical Center stated.
The four hospital groups operate in Knox County, which the Tennessee Department of Health reported on Tuesday as having 1,234 active cases of COVID-19 — the third-highest number in the state.
Blount County had 380 active cases as of 3 p.m. Approximately 20 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Blount Memorial Hospital, BMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harold Naramore said during a hospital board of directors meeting Tuesday.
During September’s board of directors meeting, Naramore reported only nine people with the virus at Blount Memorial.
“Those are not the way, obviously, that we’d like to see the trends going, but that is the way they’ve gone,” he said.
For the past three weeks, Naramore said, the number of COVID-19 inpatients has been between 15 and 22.
“That’s certainly a sizable number of folks, but it doesn’t press our ability to take care of folks,” he said.
Naramore said the hospital is well supplied in terms of personal protective equipment and testing supplies.
He added that Blount Memorial also is taking an active approach to ensure hospital employees stay safe from COVID-19.
“Currently we’re the only hospital in East Tennessee that I’m aware of that tests all admissions,” Naramore said. “No Knoxville hospitals are currently doing that. Hospitals in the Tri-Cities are not doing that routinely. This is allowing us to be really aggressive in taking care of our staff, trying to prevent infection and trying to make a maximum safe environment for our patients.”
Naramore’s confidence in the hospital’s capabilities contrasted with the Tuesday morning press release from Knox County hospitals.
“A major surge of new cases in our region could negatively impact the ability of area hospitals to best serve patients who have diagnoses that require hospital care, and the risk of transmitting the virus is likely to increase as people spend more time indoors with cooler temperatures,” the release stated.
The four Knox hospitals also stated that elective procedures could be affected with another surge of the virus happens.
On the other hand, Naramore said Blount Memorial is “not in a position or threatened with not being able to” perform elective procedures and surgeries.
“I feel very comfortable with where we’re at in terms of being able to provide services for the hospital,” he said.
All of the hospital officials said they’re bracing for an increase in coronavirus cases, especially as flu season creeps in.
Further, they all spoke of the importance of keeping communities safe by taking precautions such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing and sanitizing surfaces and hands.
“By working together and following the precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu, we’ll keep hospital space free so the medical teams can care for all those who need hospitalization for situations like heart disease, surgery, traumas and injuries and other major illnesses,” the release stated.
Naramore agreed, referencing a study released by Vanderbilt School of Medicine on Aug. 10 in which researchers found that areas with mask mandates have seen stable or declining hospitalizations compared to communities without such requirements.
“In communities where they faithfully wear a mask, you see lower hospitalization rates, which in turn, typically results in lower death rates,” he said. “We want this for our community — lower hospitalization rates and lower death rates.”
