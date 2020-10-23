Blount County Highway Department officials announced Friday crews will close roads in the vicinity of 1408 Walker Road from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 26, to replace a cross-drain.
Drivers should expect delays and detours in the area, according to the announcement, and any vehicles parked in the work zone will be towed at owners' expense.
Info: 865-982-4652 or blounttn.org.
